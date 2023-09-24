Essex dispersal order imposed over car meet concerns
A dispersal order has been imposed on two areas of Essex over concerns about car meets, police have said.
Essex Police said it had received calls about car meets in Harlow and Epping Forest and reports of up to 200 cars gathering in Loughton on Saturday.
It said smaller car meets had been reported in Abridge and Chigwell.
It added that the order covered Harlow and Epping Forest and gave officers the power to instruct people suspected of anti-social behaviour to leave.
A representative said the order came into force at midnight and would remain in place until 21:00 BST.
