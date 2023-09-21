Towie star Megan McKenna reveals burns caused by scalding gravy
- Published
Reality TV star Megan McKenna has revealed she suffered facial burns after a freak accident involving a scalding hot jug of gravy.
The 30-year-old, previously a regular on ITV2's The Only Way is Essex (Towie), shared her experience on Instagram.
She said her mother Tanya tripped over the dog Daisy when the gravy spilt out.
"The gravy inside flopped out and landed on my head - honestly you can't even write it," said Ms McKenna.
She said her mother and sister helped run her head under cold water in the nearby sink for about 30 minutes.
"If [they had not done that] I don't know what it would have looked like," she said.
"It was a couple of hours of stress."
St John Ambulance advises that burns should be addressed as quickly as possible with cool running water - for at least 20 minutes - while the casualty is sitting or lying down.
McKenna, who has more than 2.5 million Instagram followers, has appeared on various reality TV programmes and more recently toured as a country singer.
She was left with burns on her ear and face.
She added: "I'm on the mend and it's all good - and I still love gravy."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830