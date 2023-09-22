UK's oldest rose-growing firm Cants of Colchester to close
- Published
A family firm claiming to be the UK's oldest commercial grower of roses is to close down this month.
Cants of Colchester has been selling roses since 1765 but said that "business has become a lot quieter".
One manager, Roger Pawsey, said the firm "had to face reality" that it was making a loss.
Cants, run by three siblings who are now in their 80s, thanked "loyal customers" who had "supported us over the years".
It said the decision to close had been delayed to enable staff to make arrangements.
Mr Pawsey told the BBC that demand for roses had changed, in part due to the style of new houses.
"Many have small or no gardens, without space for a rose," he said.
"People are opting for colourful bedding plants instead."
The company supplies directly to customers instead of through garden centres, and said it had been affected by a new estate that reduced its passing custom.
But rocketing "trading prices" had also made life difficult, with transport costs "doubling" and energy costs rising.
"Our catalogue committed us to fixed prices," said Mr Pawsey.
He admitted that age was also a factor, with the directors' children opting not to take on the business.
"The directors are getting too long in the tooth to carry on," read an email to customers.
Mr Pawsey, who joined the business as soon as he left school, said roses were "my life".
He said: "I made a lot of friends out of it, both here and abroad. But there is no sense is running a business that is making a loss."
The company said three jobs would be lost.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830