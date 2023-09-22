Great Baddow: Police had visited home of murder-accused daughter
Police visited the home of a daughter accused of killing her parents weeks before human remains were found there.
Virginia McCullough, 35, is charged with murdering John and Lois McCullough between 21 August 2018 and 15 September.
Essex Police attended her home, in Great Baddow, near Chelmsford, on 18 August and spoke to Ms McCullough about an unrelated allegation of assault.
The BBC understands Ms McCullough was the alleged victim.
A conversation was had in an area of the property nowhere near where the remains were subsequently found.
Results of post-mortem examinations have yet to be released.
The previous contact has not been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We have not made a referral to the IOPC in this case, as it does not fit the criteria for either a mandatory or voluntary referral."On 18 August 2023, officers visited an individual in Pump Hill, Chelmsford, following reports of an alleged offence linked to an unrelated matter."
Police were called to an address in Pump Hill, Great Baddow on 13 September over concerns for the welfare of two people in their 70s, who were missing.
Human remains believed to be that of Mr and Mrs McCullough were found inside.
Ms McCullough appeared before magistrates in Chelmsford on Monday and appeared at Basildon Crown Court via video link from HMP Peterborough on Tuesday.
Judge Samantha Leigh remanded her into custody until a plea hearing on 1 December, with a provisional two-week trial scheduled to take place at Chelmsford Crown Court beginning on 13 May.
Det Supt Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said on Monday that the investigation was "incredibly complex".
He said a police presence would remain on the street "throughout the coming days".
The family of Mr and Mrs McCullough, who are being supported by specialist officers, said in a statement released through police: "We are deeply shocked by their deaths and ask for privacy at this difficult time."
