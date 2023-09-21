School pupils taken to hospital after bus hits tree in Clavering
Two school children have been taken to hospital after a bus they were on hit a tree.
Essex Police said it was called to Clatterbury Lane, Clavering, at about 08:15 BST.
Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport, said a bus taking some of its pupils to school struck a tree branch.
It said some students had minor injuries while others were being supported at school after the "traumatic experience".
The East of England Ambulance Trust said it was called to Clatterbury Lane, along with the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
Three children were assessed at the scene and two were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, for further assessment.
Dawn Philpott, who had two children on the bus, said it was "some sheer miracle that everybody was able to walk away without fatality".
'Struck a tree branch'
The school said via its website that the bus was transporting its pupils and children from Saffron Walden County High School.
"While the full details are being investigated, we are aware that the bus roof was damaged as it struck a tree branch," it said.
A space has been arranged at the school for those who may be in shock or left upset.
The school asked parents or students with any concerns to get in contact.
"Thank you to all students and parents for the calm manner in which they helped to handle the situation," the school added.
Emergency services including fire and ambulance remain at the scene "to carry out their work", police said.
The force had closed the road and advised people to check before travelling in the area.
