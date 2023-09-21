Clavering road closed after school bus and car crash
- Published
A road has been closed after a crash between a school bus and a car.
Essex Police said it was called to reports of a collision in Clatterbury Lane, Clavering, at about 08:15 BST.
Emergency services including fire and ambulance remain at the scene "to carry out their work", the force added.
Drivers have been advised to check before they travel and to plan their journey accordingly.
