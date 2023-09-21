Southend United in court over unpaid energy debt
An energy company has confirmed it is taking legal action over unpaid energy debts at financially troubled Southend United Football Club.
The club has total debts of £2.5m and last month was docked 10 points by the National League over the money it owes HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).
E.ON Group said it was also chasing bills from the club.
A magistrates' court trial is scheduled next month to decide whether the energy firm can gain access to the grounds.
"We can confirm we are taking action against Southend United FC for unpaid energy debts but we cannot comment further while legal proceedings are under way," said a spokesperson for npower Business Solutions, part of the E.ON Group.
Southend owner Ron Martin was seen at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for the trial - in a picture shared on social media - but it was rescheduled for 3 October at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.
The court is due to hear three counts of "complaint for a civil order as follows application for warrant of entry" under Section 2 Right of Entry (Gas and Electricity Boards) Act 1954.
E.ON Group wants to access the catering facility, Roots Hall Stadium and the clubhouse, the court documents show.
Southend was contacted for comment.
Mr Martin is expected to appear at the High Court in London on 4 October - a day after the magistrates' trial - where the club could be wound up if it has not cleared its £275,000 debt to HMRC.
Investors looking to buy the club say they have had two takeover bids rejected and fear Southend could enter administration.
Southend beat Maidenhead United 2-0 on Tuesday night despite naming a squad of only 13 players.
The team included former MK Dons and West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin, 37, who was an emergency free transfer signed on non-contract terms.
The club would be sitting in the play-off places of the National League table if they had not been docked points.
