Essex devolution deal to be finalised in 'coming weeks'
Negotiations with the government over a new devolution deal for Essex will be finalised "over the coming weeks", the county council has said.
A group of councils in the county have put together proposals for a Greater Essex Combined Authority.
There would be an indirectly elected mayor and Essex County Council's leader previously said the deal would mean more money for infrastructure.
"This is a game-changer for greater Essex," he said.
"[It} will serve to further strengthen the Essex economy and improve public services for the benefit of residents and businesses."
English regions including the North East, York and North Yorkshire, East Midlands and Norfolk and Suffolk are in the process - or have already - put together devolution deals.
The county council, Southend-on-Sea City Council, Thurrock Council and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner have drafted up the proposals in Essex.
Each local authority would continue to operate in tandem with the new combined authority.
Conservative Mr Bentley previously promised that it would create 50,000 jobs and a £1bn investment fund over a 30-year period which would go towards infrastructure, such as new roads.
Opposition councillors in Essex have pointed out the extra money equates to roughly £17 per head in the county.
Seeing potential
Mr Bentley previously proposed a directly elected mayor - voted for by the public - but the new proposals suggest a mayor instead chosen by the combined authority members.
Tony Cox, Conservative leader of Southend-on-Sea City Council, said: "This marks a significant milestone for devolution locally."
Andrew Jefferies, Tory leader of Thurrock Council, said: "We are keen to explore the opportunities and can see the potential of devolution."
