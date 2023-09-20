Racing car industry leads tributes to driver Dan Kirby
Tributes have been paid to racing driver and team owner Dan Kirby who was a regular on the touring car circuit.
Father-of-two Mr Kirby, who founded the Trade Price Cars Racing team in Chelmsford, died on Tuesday.
His team competed in the 2019 and 2020 British Touring Car Championships (BTCC) seasons before he focussed on a career behind the wheel.
Friend and fellow driver Michael Crees described him as a "good pal and a great dad".
Mr Kirby ran a used car business in Essex's county town and created his own racing car team, before taking the driver's seat in 2020 with Power Maxed Racing.
The following year, he finished third in the TCR-UK Touring Car Championship at Donington Park.
Mr Crees added: "I can't remember when I felt this upset, but Dan, you was a good pal, great dad and a husband.
"I'm going to miss our chats about cars I was never going to buy, and also glad I got to spend quality time on our little trip away in the camper."
A spokesperson for the BTCC posted on social media platform X and said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former BTCC driver and team owner, Dan Kirby.
"A hugely popular and familiar face known to many in the BTCC paddock, Dan will be sorely missed.
"Everyone involved in the BTCC sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to his wife Beth, his two daughters, as well as Dan's wider family, friends and colleagues."
