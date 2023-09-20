Essex hospital boss received kidney transplant from wife
A hospital chief executive has shared his story of receiving a kidney transplant from his wife, to mark the UK-wide organ donation week.
Matthew Hopkins, from the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, received the kidney from Rachel in July 2019.
The NHS said more than 7,000 people in the UK were waiting for an organ transplant.
"To receive the gift of life from somebody you adore and love is just unbelievable," said Mr Hopkins.
"She's an amazing woman. I'm very conscious of being respectful for the great gift of life Rachel has given me."
Mr Hopkins previously held executive posts in east London and Worcestershire and took up the role at the Essex trust - which runs Broomfield, Basildon and Southend hospitals - in 2022.
He has a hereditary polycystic kidney disease and his first donated kidney, received in 2017, did not function as well as hoped.
Rachel was tested to see if she was a good match for her now-husband.
She told BBC Essex: "When his first kidney was rejected, that was a very scary time, but it was a little bit of a no-brainer.
"Whilst I was totally happy to donate my kidney, it was important for me that I spoke to my parents about it, and also my children as well, because if in the future my children ever become ill, I think that's one of the first things as a mother that you think about."
She said the testing and donating was a "steady process" and it allowed time for donors to "get your head around it".
