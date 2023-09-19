Chelmsford murder probe: Human remains found at daughter's home
Human remains, believed to be those of a couple whose daughter is charged with their murder, were found at the defendant's home, police confirmed.
Police were called to an address in Pump Hill, Chelmsford, on Wednesday over concerns for the welfare of two people in their 70s, who were missing.
Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill, appeared before magistrates on Monday, accused of murdering John and Lois McCullough between 2018 and 2023.
She is due in court again later.
Ms McCullough appeared for a brief hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody. She is due to appear via video link at Basildon Crown Court.
Speaking on Monday, Det Supt Rob Kirby said formal identification of the bodies was yet to take place and a police presence would remain in the road, in Great Baddow, in the "coming days".
