Easthorpe scarecrow watching out for speeding drivers
- Published
Village residents have erected a roadside scarecrow to deter drivers from speeding.
The straw mannequin, wearing a high visibility jacket, is standing guard in Easthorpe Road, in Easthorpe, near Colchester.
Anne Whistler and fellow resident Julie Worssam first made the design as part of the local summer scarecrow festival.
"Our scarecrow seems to have been doing quite a good job of slowing traffic down initially," said Ms Whistler.
"But as soon as drivers see that he is only a scarecrow, they speed up again unfortunately."
David Bearman, who has lived on Easthorpe Road for 24 years, said one car had been clocked driving at 74mph (119km/h) in the 30mph (48km/h) zone.
He told BBC Essex it was a "great idea" and would at least "make a difference" while it remained in post.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830