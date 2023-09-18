Colchester's first soapbox rally attracts thousands

Kart decorated as a pizza slice with the driver dressed as a chef
The soapbox rally race in Colchester featured creative kart designs and costumes

Colchester's High Street was lined with thousands of people for its first soapbox rally on Sunday.

About 300 people took part with 48 karts, according to Sam Good from In Colchester.

He estimated there were 6,000 to 7,000 people on the street watching the spectacle.

The event was organised by Our Colchester Business Improvement District (BID), which represents companies and shops in the city.

Participants took inspiration for their kart and costume designs from a variety of things, including nature, food and films

ADP Classic Racing was the team with the fastest time, followed by Techniq Trailblazers in second place.

BBC Essex, which was the media partner at the event, came third in its kart, with the "most creative team" prize going to #TeamTavern.

One participant dressed as a Minion from the film series Despicable Me
One kart resemble a vegetable patch
BBC Essex took part with its own kart

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.