Harwich: Cash concealed as sandwiches seized at port
- Published
A man has been jailed after police officers found £70,000 in cash "disguised as sandwiches" in a lorry, police said.
Lorry driver Mariusz Raczynski, 39, from Poland, was arrested at Harwich port after a bag containing silver foil packets was found in his cab.
Essex Police said officers were alerted to the lorry during routine checks.
Raczynski was jailed for 20 weeks at Chelmsford Crown Court after admitting concealing criminal property.
The force said it had been alerted to a lorry on 27 July because it was driving the wrong way in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid detection.
Det Con Megan Tighe said: "In this case, our Rural Engagement Team colleagues were very proactive and alert to what was happening, meaning an arrest was quickly made.
"As the Proactive Money Laundering Team we've worked hard to build the case and prove that the seized cash could only have come from crime."
Sgt Paul Brady, from the Rural Engagement Team, said that while the department focused mainly on crimes that affect rural communities, it "won't turn a blind eye to other crimes".
"Policing is about being in the right place at the right time and to take effective action that will bring perpetrators to justice and keep everyone safe," he said.
