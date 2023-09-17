Great Baddow: Woman charged with murder of two missing people
- Published
A woman has been charged with murdering two people, whose bodies have not been found.
Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill, near Great Baddow, Chelmsford was arrested on Friday.
Essex Police received reports for the welfare of two people in their 70s on Wednesday and said, based on available evidence, they believe they are no longer alive.
Ms McCullough is due at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Essex Police said it was their "strong belief" the two people were no longer alive and the Crown Prosecution Service agreed with their assessment.
The force previously said it believed a man and a woman were unaccounted for.
Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Although we have received authorisation to charge Virginia McCullough, this complex and in-depth investigation will be continuing at pace throughout the coming weeks and months.
"I would also reiterate that our continued to belief is that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider Chelmsford or Essex public.
"Our thoughts today are with the families of everyone involved and I can assure them, all avenues of enquiry will be pursued extensively to piece together the circumstances around this matter."
Officers remain at the scene.
