Two injured in light aircraft crash in Essex
Two people have been injured in a crash involving a light aircraft.
A man in his 80s was trapped in the aircraft and had to be freed by emergency services following crash at about 13:00 BST in Andrewsfield, Stebbing, near Braintree in Essex.
The man and a woman in her 30s, who was also in the aircraft, suffered minor injuries, Essex Police said.
Officers have left the scene and the Air Accident Investigation Branch is now investigating.
The aircraft had taken off from Southend, the force said.
Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) helped to free the man.
Sgt Paul Gosling, who attended the scene, said : "This was an excellent response from all our partner agencies and our officers on the ground.
"Thanks to a co-ordinated multi-agency approach we were able to ensure everyone involved in this incident was able to leave this scene with only minor injuries."
