Great Baddow: Police search for missing people amid murder probe
Police are searching for two missing people as part of a murder investigation.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder on Friday after reports of concerns for the welfare of two people at an address in Pump Hill, Great Baddow, near Chelmsford.
Essex Police said it believes a man and a woman are unaccounted for.
Officers remain at the scene and the woman, from Chelmsford, is in custody.
Investigations are continuing at Great Baddow and in and around Chelmsford, the force added.
On Friday, the force said it was "making fast progress" and believed it was an isolated matter.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Essex Police.
