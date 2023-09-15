Great Baddow: Murder arrest over concerns for two people
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after reports of concerns for the welfare of two people.
Essex Police said its officers went to an address on Pump Hill, Great Baddow, near Chelmsford, shortly after midday.
They remain at the scene and the woman, from Chelmsford, is in custody.
Police said the investigation was at an early stage, but detectives were "making fast progress as they look to establish the circumstances of this matter".
Det Supt Rob Kirby, of Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, and it would be wrong to speculate while we work to build a clear picture.
"However, I can emphasise at this stage that we know this is very much an isolated matter and there is no wider risk or threat to the public in Chelmsford."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Essex Police.
