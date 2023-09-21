Make a Difference Awards: Essex community heroes honoured
- Published
A boy who taught himself to crochet during lockdown before selling his creations to raise thousands for charity was among the community heroes honoured at a special awards evening.
Stanley was won of eight winners at the BBC Essex Make a Difference Awards.
Thirty two finalists were at the ceremony at Hatfield Place in Hatfield Peverel on Thursday.
BBC Essex executive editor Shahid Hussain said it was an "honour" hearing some of their stories.
"Creating a unique moment and championing the achievements of our winners and finalists was an absolute pleasure for the team at BBC Essex," he said.
"The stories and experiences we've heard at our awards ceremony shows us how fortunate we are to have so many wonderful people making a difference in the lives of others."
Make a Difference was formed during the pandemic and it became a virtual notice board for people needing support.
Millions have interacted with it across all 39 local BBC radio stations and hundreds were nominated for the Essex awards.
- Volunteer - Carly Burd, 43, grew fruit and vegetables for people in need in Harlow as part of her "meal on me with love" initiative. Her allotment was sabotaged by someone spreading salt in April but she subsequently received £250,000 in donations and says she has since doubled the size of her operation
- Community Group - Safe Steps works with people affected by domestic violence in Southend-on-Sea. It supports victims in crisis through its telephone helpline and drop-in service and provides refuge facilities for survivors
- Fundraiser - Stanley, from Stanford le Hope, taught himself to crochet during lockdown when he was 10 years old. He sells them at craft fairs and online to raise thousands of pounds for charities including Cancer Research, Dogs Trust and the Thurrock Food Bank
- Carer - Karen Hardaker from Thundersley works as a foster carer and social worker. She has helped guide countless people on their fostering journey and brought up several foster children of her own over a period of nearly 20 years
- Great Neighbour - Veronica Riches, from Greensted near Ongar, who works with the Guides and Brownies, was nominated by her neighbour Sue Thomas. She described Veronica as "a most extraordinary person and a five-star asset to the community" who "so very humbly, makes a difference" to so many people's lives
- Bravery - Brian Storey was nominated by his daughter. Brian has experienced multiple bereavements - including his wife in 2007, a daughter in 2016 and more recently his partner shortly after retiring to Southend. His daughter praised him for "showing so much courage every day"
- Green - Georgie, a 10-year-old from Billericay, set up a weekly litter picking club to improve the cleanliness and environment at his school. Nearly 60 of his fellow pupils now join him on the litter picks
- Together - Corrina Hayzelden from Rochford has set up various community groups including the United in Strides walking group in Hockley. It has helped people form lasting friendships and helped others deal with grief
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830