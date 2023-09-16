Newly crowned city Colchester hosts first soapbox rally
- Published
Hundreds of people are expected to line Colchester High Street for the city's first soapbox rally.
Fifty karts are on the bill for the inaugural event which gets underway at 10:00 BST on Sunday.
The spectacle is organised by the Our Colchester Business Improvement District (BID), which represents companies and shops in the city, and BBC Essex is the media partner.
"We are so excited," said BID manager Sam Good.
"This is what it's all about when we're looking at the evolution of city centres - bringing big events like this that are completely different to what people expect."
Colchester formally became a city in November last year after being awarded the status as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
The city council subsequently promised a year of celebratory events.
The karts will be timed from the start line outside the town hall, to the finish line near Museum Street and Castle Park.
Businesses and organisations, including Rowhedge Coastal Rowing Club and Chelmsford Canoe Club, have entered a kart.
BBC Essex's Rob Jelly and Jake Peach will be taking turns in the driver's seat and aiming to steer the radio station to victory.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830