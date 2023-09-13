Essex police call for witnesses after fatal collision
A pedestrian in his 50s has died after a road collision on 6 September.
The collision in Sewardstone Road, Waltham Abbey happened shortly after 21:10 BST.
The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. A road closure between Sun Street and Farm Hill road has now been lifted.
Police are asking for any information and dashcam footage in relation to the incident.
