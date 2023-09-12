Father-of-two died after attack at Canvey Island pub, court told
- Published
Three men charged with murdering a father-of-two after a brawl at a pub knew exactly what they were doing, a jury has heard.
Matt Portwood 42, died after being stabbed twice in the neck outside the Haystack Pub on Furtherwick Road in Canvey Island, Essex, on 4 February.
Jamie Lewis, 24, Keith Aransibia, 59 and Keiron Aransibia, 28, deny murder.
Basildon Crown Court heard that "each of them intended to cause serious injury".
The jury heard Mr Aransibia, of no fixed address, started the attack and had recruited Mr Lewis, who "struck the fatal blow to the neck".
The court was told the defendants arrived at the pub on the night of 3 February.
Mr Portwood, who had worked as a doorman at the Haystack pub previously, was also there that night as a customer.
Just after 01:00 on February 4, a group was denied entry to the pub, which had a licence to open until 01:00.
A member of the group who had been denied entry began arguing with the doorman, which attracted the attention of Mr Portwood, who tried to defuse the situation, the court heard.
At 01:25, the group was joined by the defendants after "gesticulation" from Mr Aransibia.
Prosecutors said the three defendants "without any good reason, embroiled themselves in the altercation" outside the pub.
The group denied entry eventually got in their car and left but the defendants continued the altercation with the doorman and Mr Portwood.
One witness said Mr Lewis, of Bensham Lane, Croydon, appeared to be "searching his pockets for something".
CCTV footage appeared to show Mr Aransibia had made a "beeline" for Mr Lewis to join in the fight, jurors were told.
Mr Portwood died after sustaining two stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at 02:44.
The trial continues.
