Richard Haward: Tributes paid to well-known oyster fisherman
- Published
A well-known fisherman whose family have farmed oysters for more than 300 years has died.
Richard Haward, who ran a family business based on Mersea Island in Essex, died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said.
The seventh-generation oysterman started working with his father on Saturdays and holidays from the age of 13.
In a statement shared on social media, Richard Haward's Oysters described him as a "pioneer for the oyster industry".
Mayor of Colchester John Jowers, who was Mr Haward's best man at his wedding, praised his "brains, talent, ingenuity and heart".
He said: "Without Richard I don't think Mersea would have a fishing industry."
Mr Haward died with his wife Heather by his side alongside his children Bram, Caz, Joe and Tom.
