Tour of Britain in Essex: Timings and route of the sixth stage

Spain's Gonzalo Serrano is the defending champion, racing for Movistar Team. Belgium's Jumbo-Visma rider Wout van Aert, won in 2021, and finished second in Sunday's stage in Manchester. Dutchman Olav Kooij, 21, who also rides for Jumbo-Visma, won the first four stages of the 2023 race, equalling a Tour of Britain record.