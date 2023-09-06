Pitsea motorbike crash victim, 19, was 'popular and hardworking'
A woman has paid tribute to her "hardworking" 19-year-old son who died when his motorbike crashed in Essex.
Emergency services were called at about 22:40 BST on 28 August to what was believed to be a single-vehicle collision in High Road, Pitsea.
Marley Villena Sutton, from Basildon, died at the scene.
"Marley was a polite, hardworking and extremely popular young man, who has been taken too soon," said Kelly Sutton.
"Our hearts are broken - and we will miss our handsome boy every day."
Essex Police does not believe any other drivers were involved but appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
