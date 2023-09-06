Savile inquiry barrister to lead Essex mental health probe
- Published
A barrister who led the NHS investigations into Jimmy Savile will chair a statutory inquiry into mental health services in Essex.
Baroness Kate Lampard CBE will take over from Dr Geraldine Strathdee, who stood down earlier this year, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said.
The inquiry is examining the deaths of up to 2,000 patients under the care of Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust between 2000 and 2020.
The NHS says it supports the inquiry.
Mr Barclay revealed the news to the House of Commons while providing an update into the NHS Lucy Letby inquiry.
Kate Ward, the secretary of the Essex Mental Health Independent Inquiry, said her team "looked forward" to meeting Baroness Lampard and would contact families with further information soon.
Ms Ward said anyone needing ongoing emotional support should contact a dedicated British Red Cross email address.
The inquiry was given statutory powers in June, which would legally compel witnesses to give evidence.Dr Strathdee - the former national clinical director of mental health in England - said following the announcement in June that she would step down for "personal health reasons".
Paul Scott, chief executive of the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, said at the time: "We remain committed to supporting the inquiry, whatever form it takes, now and in the future so that families, carers and service users receive the answers they rightly deserve."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830