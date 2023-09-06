Brentwood nightclub loses licence over 'mass brawl' at child's party
- Published
A council has removed a nightclub's licence over reports of a "mass brawl" at a private 14th birthday party, in which bottles were used as weapons.
Essex Police said 10 units were called to bloc40 in Brentwood with up to 60 people involved in a disturbance.
Brentwood Borough Council said it was "surprising" no-one was seriously injured in the "horrific incident".
Bloc40 has been contacted for comment, but has previously contested the police's version of events.
A council committee revoked its premises licence, although the venue can continue operating for at least another 21 days while management decides whether to appeal.
Three councillors, in their report, said: "This was a shocking and horrific incident of violence, which clearly demonstrated serious management failings.
"It is surprising and fortunate that there appear to have been no serious injuries."
'Batter a child'
Essex Police said it was called to the High Street bar at about 21:10 BST on 16 June where it found school-age children intoxicated in the street.
The report said CCTV footage showed a "mass brawl", in which teenagers jumped over the bar and grabbed spirit bottles to "use as weapons".
At least one boy fell to the ground and was "set upon by others" and another used a bottle to "batter another child", the committee said.
Councillors said the bar's trading company - AA Trading Ltd - "completely lost control" and the company's director, Ahmet Melin, was knocked to the floor and broke his shoulder.
'Not accurate'
The firm said one SIA-registered door supervisor plus one parent were present, but the committee said this was neither visible nor verified.
The report also said AA Trading Ltd had not provided the requested CCTV footage from when a pedestrian was "deliberately run over" by a car outside the venue on 23 July.
There was no causal link between the collision and the nightclub, but councillors said it showed "failure to cooperate".
The BBC has contacted bloc40 for comment, but a spokesperson previously said no alcohol was sold or given for free during the 14th birthday party and said the police account was "not 100% accurate".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830