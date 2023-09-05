Essex County Council identifies 54 schools with RAAC
Fifty-four schools have been identified by a local authority as having concrete that is prone to collapse.
Essex County Council manages 15 of the schools and they will mostly remain open, with the exception of one that will temporarily close.
Academy trusts are responsible for the remaining 39 schools.
Essex County Council said: "We are doing all we can to support schools to manage the situation and get affected children safely into schools."
Thurrock also has four schools impacted by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) concerns and Southend has one special school built using the material.
RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete that was used in the construction of public buildings decades ago and experts believe much of it has exceeded its lifespan.
In a statement, the county council said: "We have been working over a number of years to understand the extent of RAAC across the maintained school education estate and take action when it has been identified.
"Unfortunately, one maintained school will need to close temporarily due to the severity of the RAAC across the school building."
'Doing all we can'
Essex County Council said it was also working closely with academy trusts and the Department for Education to understand the impact and provide support.
It added it was confident there were no additional maintained schools with RAAC.
"For pupils, parents, school staff and education colleagues at the council, this isn't the start to the autumn term you expected or will have wanted," the authority said.
"I can reassure you that across the council we are doing all we can to support schools to manage the situation and get affected children safely into schools and learning as quickly as possible."
