Southend: Police warn troublemakers to steer clear of resort
A resort's police chief has warned troublemakers to "stay away" during the current hot weather.
Ch Insp Jo Collins, district commander for Southend, said it would be open for business but "closed for crime".
Her warning, in response to social media posts about a possible gathering, follows arrests last month.
"If you're planning to come here and cause trouble, my message to you is don't bother, because we'll be waiting for you," she said.
A dispersal order will be in force between midday on Friday and midday on Sunday, covering an area that includes both the city's railway stations and a stretch of the seafront.
Officers will have extra powers to tell anyone suspected of behaving anti-socially to leave. If they do not, they could be arrested.
Ch Insp Collins said: "We're aware of information on social media relating to a potential gathering here on Friday and we have plans in place to deal with it.
"We'll have an additional visible police presence meaning anyone planning disruption will be met robustly."
'Robust plans'
It is not the first time this summer a dispersal order has been in place in Southend.
In August, seafront traders feared teenagers were planning to descend on the city and cause trouble as part of a social media craze.
Posts were shared on TikTok encouraging people to come to the beach and "get lit".
Ch Insp Collins said: "When there were plans for a similar event last month, we put robust plans in place and the day passed without incident, ensuring families and businesses could enjoy it in peace."
She said officers would be working alongside British Transport Police and rail operator c2c.
"If you're coming by train, you'll have not one force to contend with but two," she said.
