Colchester's Moot Hall to stay shut for extensive repairs
- Published
A Grade I-listed hall is due to remain shut throughout this year and 2024 while extensive repairs are done to the ceiling, which is at risk of collapse.
Moot Hall, based in Colchester Town Hall, will be out of action after a survey showed the ceiling was not safe.
The first phase of works would be focused on stabilising what is there to allow for more extensive repairs.
Colchester City Council said: "The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority."
The ceiling is made of suspended fibrous plaster, which is susceptible to damage from water ingress, vibration, impact, overload and old age.
Many theatres in the UK were built with the plaster ceilings and several have collapsed in recent years.
Repairs 'essential'
The remainder of the Town Hall would remain open for weddings and other events as usual, the Essex council said.
Colchester Events, which manages bookings for Moot Hall, said it would be contacting people who have made reservations in order to relocate them.
David King, leader of the city council, said: "We understand that this closure will be an inconvenience for the public, but the repairs to the Moot Hall ceiling are essential to ensure the safety of the building.
"We are committed to preserving this beautiful landmark building for future generations and are working with specialist contractors to complete the repairs as quickly as possible.
"We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding during this time."