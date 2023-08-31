Wethersfield: Firefighters attend incident at migrant airbase
- Published
Firefighters were called to an incident involving a fire suppression system in a building at a former airbase being used to house asylum seekers.
Essex Fire and Rescue said it was called to RAF Wethersfield, near Finchingfield, at about 13:20 BST.
A spokeswoman said: "Pressure in a fire suppression system had built up and created a small hole in the roof of a disused building."
No-one was injured and the crews made the scene safe, she added.
Three crews attended at RAF Wethersfield, which is earmarked to house 1,700 asylum seekers by the autumn as part of government plans to reduce the money spent on hotel.
The first asylum seekers arrived in July.
The fire service spokeswoman said no-one had to be evacuated from the site while crews made the scene safe.
A team from its Urban Search and Rescue team was also in attendance but was not needed.
The Home Office has been approached for a response.
Wethersfield is being run by a contractor and staffed 24 hours a day with CCTV cameras in place, the Home Office has previously said.
West Lindsey District Council, Braintree District Council and a local resident have been given permission to bring a judicial review contesting the use of Wethersfield and RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830