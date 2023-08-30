Clacton Airshow: More than 200,000 watched 30th anniversary
Organisers of the Clacton Airshow estimated more than 200,000 people visited the town to watch its landmark 30th anniversary event.
The RAF Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight were among the highlights wowing the crowds on the Essex coast on Thursday and Friday.
Tendring District Council believes at least 210,000 watched the displays, which was last year's estimated figure.
BBC Essex broadcasted live commentary throughout.
Essex Police said it was one of the "busiest ever" despite some rain on the Thursday.
St John Ambulance reported 96 medical incidents and said eight of those people were taken to hospital.
