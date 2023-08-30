Clacton Airshow: More than 200,000 watched 30th anniversary

The RAF Red Arrows in ClactonTendring District Council
The RAF Red Arrows were in flight both days, despite technical faults which grounded them the previous week

Organisers of the Clacton Airshow estimated more than 200,000 people visited the town to watch its landmark 30th anniversary event.

The RAF Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight were among the highlights wowing the crowds on the Essex coast on Thursday and Friday.

Tendring District Council believes at least 210,000 watched the displays, which was last year's estimated figure.

BBC Essex broadcasted live commentary throughout.

Tigers Army Parachute Display Team
The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team have been wowing crowds across Europe since 1986
Tendring District Council
The Clacton Airshow began in 1991, although it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021
Tendring District Council
Footage of the Clacton Airshow was streamed live on the BBC News website on Thursday for the first time
Tendring District Council
Essex Police said the show was one of the "busiest ever" and said it was "trouble free"
Tendring District Council
A large section of Clacton's beach was closed off to the public during the displays
Tigers Army Parachute Display Team
Two members of the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team are pictured ready to jump

Essex Police said it was one of the "busiest ever" despite some rain on the Thursday.

St John Ambulance reported 96 medical incidents and said eight of those people were taken to hospital.

Tendring District Council
Otto the helicopter performed its twilight fireworks routine
Tendring District Council
The Firebirds showed off their pyrotechnics
Tendring District Council
The Firebirds use a pair of Van's Aircraft; G-SPRK RV-4s
Bronco Demo Team
The Bronco Demo Team was formed in 2010 by a group of OV-10 Bronco enthusiasts
Bronco Demo Team
Clacton, shortly after Southend-on-Sea, was one of the first air shows to be held exclusively at the seaside when it was set up
Tendring District Council
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was one of the highlights on the bill
Tendring District Council
Former Harwich Labour MP Ivan Henderson and Tendring District Council chairman Gary Scott were in attendance
Tigers Army Parachute Display Team
The air show is laid on by the local district council free of charge
Tendring District Council
Organisers estimated at least 210,000 turned out, matching the estimated figure for 2022

