Pitsea: Teenage motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash

High Road in Pitsea near BasildonGoogle
The male victim, a teenager, died at the scene in High Road, Pitsea

Police are appealing for information after a teenage motorcyclist died in what they believe was a single-vehicle crash.

The male victim crashed in High Road, Pitsea, at about 10:40 BST on Monday.

He died at the scene.

Essex Police said his next of kin were being supported and, at this stage, it did not suspect there was any "third-party involvement". Anyone with information, such as dashcam footage, was asked to get in contact.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.