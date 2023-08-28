Essex surgeon shot dead 'sought peace and gave love'
The wife and mother of a British surgeon who were with him when he was shot dead in a car in South Africa have said he "sought peace and gave love".
Kar Hao Teoh, 40, a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, was killed in Cape Town on 3 August.
Police said he took a wrong turn into the path of protesters.
His family told the BBC it had been surrounded by an "outpouring of international community mourning".
Mr Teoh, who lived in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, was among five people killed in riots during the taxi strike in Cape Town, police said.
An inquest which was opened and adjourned in Essex on Thursday heard the car was approached by an unknown person and he was shot in the head.
In a statement, the family said: "Kar Hao sought peace and gave love everywhere he went.
"In his death we hope the same peace and justice can bring stability to a very troubled country, South Africa."
They thanked people for their support and condolences, and added: "In particular his wife and mother would like to thank the ambulance drivers who brought them to safety."
Cape Town Police have said they are treating his death as murder but no arrests have been made.
They added the victim was found by officers and the car's other passengers, including an infant, were taken to hospital for treatment.
Paying tribute soon after his death, Mr Teoh's colleagues described the surgeon as a "rising star" who had an "exceptional mind".