Southend car cruise concern prompts dispersal order
- Published
A 48-hour dispersal order is in place following concerns about several planned car cruise events in Southend.
Essex Police said its officers could ask anyone they found acting anti-socially to leave the seafront area.
The order came into effect from 14:00 BST on Friday and is in place until 14:00 on Sunday.
"Those showing cars in a peaceful and legal manner will not be affected and can continue," said Sgt James Mint.
The order covers areas including Eastern Esplanade, Marine Parade, Western Esplanade, The Leas and Chalkwell Esplanade.
Sgt Mint added: "The August bank holiday weekend is traditionally the busiest weekend of the year for the seafront.
"Previous cruises have seen an increase in vehicle-related anti-social behaviour, and with an increased number of visitors to the seafront we want to ensure everyone can enjoy Southend safely and without concerns."
