Great Sampford tractor fire spreads to stubble field
- Published
Firefighters tackled a blaze that started in a tractor and spread to a field.
It started in Parsonage Farm Lane, in Great Sampford, at about 14:50 BST on Wednesday.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started in a tractor and a hay baler and then began to spread to the stubble fields.
With the help of the farmer, who brought water to the site, the fire was put out by 16:20.
