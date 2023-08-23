Harlow murder detectives release image of man
Murder detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a stabbing in Essex.
Officers were called to Joyners Field, Harlow, at about 23:00 BST on Monday after a man, in his 30s, suffered a single stab wound. He died in hospital.
Essex Police described the man pictured as being mixed race, aged between 19 and 23, 5ft 6in tall (1.7m) with black or dark afro-style hair.
The force asked for anyone who recognised him to get in touch.
Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black, red and white Jordan trainers when he was in the area on Monday night.
Det Supt Rob Kirby said he was seen cycling a black pedal bike between Joyners Field and Staple Tye.
Ch Insp Paul Austin, Harlow's district commander, said his officers had been patrolling the area since the stabbing and anyone with concerns should speak to them.
A dedicated investigation phone line has been set up - 0800 051 4526 - and there is an online police page with further information.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830