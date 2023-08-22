Cold Norton: Woman dies in hospital after van crash
A woman who had multiple injuries after a crash on a rural road in Essex has died in hospital.
A black Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van collided in Lower Burnham Road, near Cold Norton, on Friday morning, Essex Police said.
The woman, aged in her 60s, was driving the Fiesta. Her passenger, a man in his 60s, was recovering at home.
Officers said the Vauxhall driver, a man aged in his 30s, was injured, but not seriously.
Anyone with information or camera footage, such as dashcam images, was asked to contact police.
