Pebmarsh: Light aircraft crashes near Essex stately home
- Published
A light aircraft has crashed in Essex.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 09:20 BST in Pebmarsh near Halstead.
The plane was believed to have crashed near the Grade II listed Stanley Hall building in Pebmarsh Road. The aircraft subsequently caught alight and the blaze was extinguished by firefighters.
A woman who lived nearby said the pilot was travelling south west when the engine noise suddenly went "silent" before a large plume of smoke appeared.
'Huge plume'
An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We are on the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft in a field off Pebmarsh Road, Halstead."
A spokesperson at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews "quickly extinguished the fire".
A woman who lived in Pebmarsh, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she waved to the plane from her back garden.
"And the next minute there was silence and a huge plume of smoke," said the woman, who immediately dialled 999.
"This has been very upsetting and it has shaken us all."
Emergency services were unable to give any further details about who was on board.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830