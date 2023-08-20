Stansted Airport railway station evacuated and trains cancelled
- Published
Stansted Airport's railway station has been evacuated after its fire alarms went off.
Rail operator Greater Anglia said "a controlled evacuation" was under way and that trains were currently unable to run to or from the airport.
The company said it was trying to find replacement buses to assist with onward journeys.
Passengers have posted on social media to say they were stuck at the station and at the airport.
Greater Anglia said emergency services were currently at the railway station.
On its website it added: "No fire has been found at the station, but a burnt switch in an electrical room has been found."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830