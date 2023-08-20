Arrest as 18 cars worth £436k found at Colchester 'chop shop'
- Published
A man has been arrested after police found 18 stolen cars worth more than £436,000 at a suspected "chop shop".
The vehicles were found at a site on Ipswich Road in Colchester at about 17:35 BST on Tuesday.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and released on bail until 16 October while officers continue with their inquiries.
Essex Police has asked anyone who may have dashcam footage or other information to get in touch.
