Police officer rescues child and adult from sea at Clacton
A police officer rescued two people after they got into difficulty in the sea at a busy beach.
Officers were patrolling Marine Parade West in Clacton-on-Sea at about 14:00 BST on Saturday when a child got into difficulty in the water.
A member of the public had gone into the sea to try to help, but was also struggling.
An Essex Police officer managed to pull both back to shore where they were checked and were said to be fine.
Ch Insp Ella Latham, district commander for Tendring, said: "I'm really proud of the actions of this officer who went into the water to help the child and the member of the public without a second thought.
"I'm pleased to say that both are fine.
"This incident highlights the lengths our officers go to, to help people and keep them safe."