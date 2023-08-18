Dunmow: Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle crash in Essex.
Police officers were called to a collision between a car and a motorbike on The Broadway in Dunmow at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, Essex Police said.
The force said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and has called for anyone who was in the vicinity at the time or any drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
