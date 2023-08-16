M11 closed after oil tanker overturns near Stansted airport
- Published
A motorway has been closed in both directions in Essex after an oil tanker overturned.
The HGV crashed on the M11 northbound carriageway, either side of the slip roads at junction eight (Bishop's Stortford and London Stansted Airport), at about 15:20 BST.
Traffic was diverted "up and over" the junction slip roads, National Highways said.
The crash was a single-vehicle collision, Essex Police added.
The force said the driver did not suffer injuries believed to be life threatening or life changing.
Essex Highways said oil had spilled in the road and that long delays were expected.
A video shared on social media showed flames coming from the tanker, which the fire service extinguished.
Police said they would remain at the scene while the vehicle was moved.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830