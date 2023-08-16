M11 closed after oil tanker overturns near Stansted airport
A motorway has been closed in both directions in Essex after an oil tanker crashed and overturned.
The M11 was shut between the exit and entrance slip roads at junction 8 (Bishop's Stortford and London Stansted Airport) after the HGV overturned on the northbound carriageway.
Traffic has been diverted "up and over" the junction slip roads, National Highways said.
Essex Highways said oil had spilled in the road and long delays were expected.
A video shared on social media showed flames coming from the tanker.
