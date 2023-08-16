Southend teen dies in Ibiza after cardiac arrest at beach
- Published
A 19-year-old British man died in Ibiza after suffering a cardiac arrest at the beach, a court has heard.
Jude Harvey, from Southend-on-Sea, was on the Spanish island when his step-sister saw he was unresponsive in the sea.
His family said he did not drink alcohol or take recreational drugs and was on holiday for the music scene.
Essex area coroner Michelle Brown concluded at a short inquest that his death was the result of an accident.
Ms Brown was told there was no defibrillator on the beach and she said ambulances took "a long time" to attend, but his step-sister attempted CPR.
'Strong swimmer'
Mr Harvey suffered three cardiac arrests on the beach and on the way to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza Town.
He was in intensive care for two days but was not responsive due to a "lack of oxygen to the brain", Essex coroner's court heard.
He died on 23 July.
Pathologists in Ibiza gave a cause of death as tissue anoxia and suffocation by submersion.
The coroner was told his body was flown into London Gatwick Airport and onward to Southend Crematorium.
His family described him as a "strong swimmer", Ms Brown said, and the family praised the health professionals in Ibiza as "outstanding".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830