Calls for FA to rid junior football of toxic culture
A former youth football manager is calling for a "toxic culture" surrounding the junior game to be addressed ahead of the new season.
Simon Compton from Billericay in Essex, coached an under-11 side for five years until the end of the season in 2019.
He wants the Football Association (FA) to enforce its own conduct rules to stamp out the bad behaviour of some parents and officials.
The FA said its new participant charter addressed "unacceptable conduct".
Mr Compton said the behaviour tolerated in junior football simply "does not go on in any other sport".
In his time, he witnessed adults swearing at children during matches and threats to young referees, on and off the pitch.
"Parents behaving very badly, very aggressively to children, being abusive to officials, was just normal," he said.
"I've seen many kids... embarrassed and cringing when it's their dad kicking off.
"They're more than happy for parents to go to the games... but they don't want them shouting out. Even if it's not abusive."
Mr Compton has written a book, with Mark Jones, another former Essex junior team manager, which details first-hand accounts of intimidation.
It includes the story of a young referee who was met by a parent holding an iron bar in a car park after a game.
Mr Compton said the abuse was not exclusive to parents but included some team managers.
He added whenever he tried to raise an issue, such as behaviour at a match, it would be ignored.
includes participant behaviour at games, including grassroots football, which is run by an army of volunteers.
While its policies outline expected behaviour of managers, parents and spectators, Mr Compton said enforcement of the rules was lacking.
The FA said it was implementing new policies, procedures and regulations from the start of the 2023-24 season "to ensure the actions of the minority do not spoil the game for all".
This would include point deductions for grassroot teams "whose players or coaches commit repeated offences of serious misconduct".
