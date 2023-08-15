Cost of Living: Hardship fund of up to £6k for Essex university students
A university is to offer financial help worth up to £6,000 to support students during the cost-of-living crisis.
The University of Essex scheme said it wanted to ensure students from low-income households got the most from their experience.
Students will be eligible for a bursary of £2,000 to help with Colchester or Southend campus rental costs in their first year.
This would be on top of an existing £2,000 means-tested cash bursary.
In addition, all students were being offered an additional £2,000 award for on-campus accommodation, if they achieved three grade Bs or above in their A-levels or the equivalent in other qualifications.
A spokesman for the university said about 40% of its applicants came from low-income households.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Lorna Fox O'Mahony said costs were "a particular concern for this cohort of applicants".
"Living at the heart of our vibrant campuses offers so many benefits to new students," she said.
"It ensures they are well placed to access all our learning resources, support services, extra-curricular activities, and to enjoy being at the heart of our community."
A university spokesman said several hundred students were "likely to qualify for all the funding" coming from low-income households and achieving the target qualifications.
He added that the university would be keeping the impact of this funding support under review.
Research by the Sutton Trust has indicated a fifth of students may choose to stay at home during their studies because they are concerned about costs.
In December, the university announced it had invested £100,000 towards creating jobs on its campuses for students to help them develop skills and earn money during their studies.