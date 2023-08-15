Watermelon spillage causes delays on M25 near Purfleet
A lorry spill of watermelons has forced the M25 to partially close while the motorway is cleared of the fruit.
The spillage was on the clockwise-bound carriageway, at junction 31 near Purfleet, Essex, National Highways said.
In an X post it said a road sweeper had been requested to clear the debris.
One lane of the motorway has reopened past the scene, but drivers are being warned of long delays continuing to build on the approach to the junction.
