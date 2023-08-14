Colchester father and daughter pilot Jet2.com flight together
A father and daughter have piloted a flight together for the first time.
Brian and Becky Morgan, from Colchester, who both work for the airline Jet2.com, fulfilled their long-term ambition to fly together on a flight from London Stansted to Tenerife.
Mr Morgan is a captain and his daughter recently completed the airline's pilot apprentice scheme and joined the company as a second officer.
It was a "momentous" day, he said.
Mr Morgan had been a first officer for Jet2.com since 2016 and recently completed his command upgrade to become a captain before flying with his daughter for the first time.
His career had helped inspire his daughter and she said it was her "dream" to follow in his footsteps.
The pair hope to fly together again.
"It would be fantastic to recreate this memory and once again take to the sky together as not only father and daughter but colleagues," said Mr Morgan.
